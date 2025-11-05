Shammi Kapoor, born to actor Prithviraj Kapoor, brother to Raj Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor, was one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. Shammi has worked in over one hundred movies for over five decades. He has worked with many gorgeous actresses throughout his career, but there was one who truly mesmerized him. He even admitted to falling for Madhubala, despite her being romantically involved with an actor. Keep scrolling for the deets.

He was one of the most commercially successful actors of the 1960s, and his films included China Town, Kashmir Ki Kali, Janwar, Teesri Manzil, An Evening in Paris, and more. His final on-screen appearance was alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar. In addition to being a great actor, he was also among the best dancers in the film industry.

When Shammi Kapoor was awestruck by Madhubala on the Rail Ka Dibba sets

According to a throwback interview with Rediff.com [via Hindustan Times], Shammi Kapoor fell head over heels for Madhubala. Recalling his first encounter with the actress, he said, “When I met her on the set of Rail Ka Dibba for the first time, I could not take my eyes off her. I was like hit by a thunderbolt. I was so nervous that I kept forgetting my lines. And she was fully aware of the effect she had been having on me and was relishing it thoroughly.”

He admitted to falling head over heels in love with Madhubala.

The late actor revealed that he fell head over heels for Madhubala despite knowing she was being linked to Dilip Kumar and Prem Nath. He revealed, “Those days Madhu was romantically involved with Dilip Kumar on the one side and Prem Nath on the other. I kept wondering, ‘Yeh Shammi Kapoor beech mein kaise aa gaya?’”

Shammi Kapoor continued, “Since I was just a nobody at that stage, no one had bothered to associate my name with Madhu’s. I must admit, in spite of knowing that Madhu was already in love, I could not resist falling madly in love with her.”

Eventually, Shammi Kapoor married Geeta Bali, while Madhubala married Kishore Kumar. Madhubala passed away in 1969. On the other hand, Shammi passed away in 2011.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: When Randeep Hooda Opened Up About Slipping Into Depression Amid Financial Struggles: “I Had Zero Money & I Didn’t Know…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News