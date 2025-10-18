Khal Nayak, released in 1993, has developed a cult following over the years. From the characters to the songs, the film holds a significant place in Indian cinema. Sanjay Dutt’s performance as Ballu Balram won hearts and is still regarded as one of his iconic performances. Subhash Ghai made the right decision to cast Dutt in that part, and he once revealed his reason behind his choice. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Ghai managed to balance mass appeal with moral questions about crime, justice, and redemption. Its mix of action, emotion and music became template for 90s masala blockbusters. The film featured Dutt in the titular role with Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar, and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. The movie won multiple accolades and awards, besides being a commercial success.

Subhash Ghai shared the real reason behind choosing Sanjay Dutt for Khal Nayak

In 2023, Khal Nayak turned 30, and during a conversation with Hindustan Times, Subhash Ghai shared how he locked Sanjay Dutt for the role. The filmmaker revealed he was adamant about taking Sanjay Dutt for the role. He reportedly turned down every other actor and chose Dutt for the lead role.

The veteran filmmaker recalled, “Once Sanju asked me why I chose him for the role, and I told him it was because of his eyes. Uski aankhon mein ek bholapan hai, ek bachpana hai. But in the very next moment, you see a man who’s full of anger. He plays the son, but at the same time, he justifies the character of a villain who kidnaps and murders.”

According to a latest report by Mid Day, a sequel to Khal Nayak is being planned. A top production house has acquired the exclusive rights to the film and its future adaptations, with plans to expand it into a cinematic universe featuring antihero-driven stories. As per the source, Sanjay Dutt will reprise the role along with new characters.

The source said, “The movie ended with Ballu being sentenced to life imprisonment. In the second instalment, Sanjay’s character will take the story forward with young actors. After Khal Nayak’s success, it was remade in Telugu, Tamil, and Punjabi. This time, the idea is to make the sequel in Hindi as well as other languages.” They also said, “It will include stories of heroic antagonists like Ballu, who was a victim of his situation.”

