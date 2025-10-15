Randhir Kapoor is a renowned veteran actor belonging to the Kapoor clan. He is the father of Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. As part of the Kapoor family, he has lots of stories involving several other legendary actors, as he grew up in the industry. Therefore, he once shared an interesting story about a veteran late actor and why he refused to urinate in their bathroom. Keep scrolling for more.

Randhir is the son of Raj Kapoor, grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor, and brother of Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor. Like his father, he is multifaceted, from acting to directing. Some of his best-known movies are Rampur Ka Lakshman, Jawani Diwani, and more. He directed Henna, starring Rishi Kapoor, which was a success.

Randhir Kapoor once revealed that Raaj Kumar had refused to use their bathroom to pee.

A few years ago, Randhir Kapoor appeared on one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show with Karisma Kapoor. He revealed that Raaj Kumar once attended their house for a party and refused to urinate in the Kapoors’ house. The incident left the host, Kapil Sharma, and others in splits.

Speaking of Raaj Kumar, Kapoor began, “Mujhe unhone bulaya aur kaha, ‘Main bahar jaana chahta hoon’.” The Jawani Diwani actor asked Kumar why the late actor said he wanted to urinate but would not do it in their bathroom because of Raj Kapoor.

Raaj Kumar refused to use the bathroom at the Kapoors because of Raj Kapoor.

Randhir continued, “Raj Kapoor ek raja hai aur hum bhi ek raja hai. Raj Kapoor ke ghar mein aake peshaab karna uski tauheen hogi. Hum bahar jaake karenge.” This is indeed a hilarious story that left everyone laughing. Check out the throwback video clip here.

Raaj Kumar is one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema, having worked for over four decades. He passed away in 1996. On the other hand, Randhir Kapoor was last seen in 2014’s Super Nani and has reportedly retired from acting for now.

