Veteran Bollywood actress Mumtaz is truly the epitome of beauty and talent. Although she has retired from acting, Mumtaz dominated the silver screen in the 1970s and was one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry at the time.

Actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, and others have been vocal about getting cosmetic surgeries done, despite facing heavy criticism and trolling online. Let’s revisit the time when legendary actress Mumtaz shared her views on the same.

Mumtaz On Using Face Fillers

In a conversation with The Times of India back in July, Mumtaz opened up about using cheek fillers every four months. The Prem Kahani actress shared, “If you don’t work out, you won’t look good. I have not done any facelifts, but sometimes when I am too tired, I do use fillers on the left and right side of the face. Usse chal jaata hai ek do mahina. I do it once every four months. I don’t feel the need to go under the knife till now.”

Mumtaz’s Opinion On Plastic Surgery

Sharing her opinion on the idea of plastic surgery, the 77-year-old actress said, “If you feel there is anything less in you, then you must rectify it. It is not a crime to change it. Everybody wants to look good and beautiful. Even if I feel like I need something I need to work on, I will change it. Even if I have to do plastic surgery, I will do it. If that makes me look beautiful, why not? Everybody should do it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumtaz Actress (@mumtaztheactress)

Mumtaz On Her Beauty Secrets

In an interview with Radio Nasha Official earlier this year, Mumtaz revealed her beauty secrets. She shared, “I am very strict about food. I don’t eat much. I don’t eat the wrong things. I do a lot of exercise; I take care of my face and my hair; I make my own mask. And I am very particular about timings. I sleep at around 9 or 10 pm, and I wake up at around 4 or 5 am. I do my exercise at 7 o’clock, and then I drink black tea, followed by very little breakfast. I have my lunch, and I don’t have dinner, and instead I eat some fruits.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumtaz Actress (@mumtaztheactress)

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Were Beauty Pageant Winners: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sushmita Sen & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News