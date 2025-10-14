Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. Their love blossomed while shooting for Tashan, eventually leading to their marriage in October 2012. Today, they have two children, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena’s elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, shares a close bond with her, and she recently opened up about the moment she first learned that Kareena was dating Saif — a conversation that was equal parts awkward, surprising, and heartwarming.

Karisma Kapoor Shared Her Surprising Reaction About Saif-Kareena’s Relationship

Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show and shared a heartfelt conversation with host Kapil Sharma. Karisma also reminisced about the day her younger sister disclosed dating Saif on a phone call. The Raja Hindustani actress said, “I remember I was in London, Kareena called me and said that she wanted to talk to me about something, and asked me to sit down somewhere before she could say what she wanted to say. I was like I am shopping and on the road, and where should I sit?’ but I did find a sofa in the store where I was shopping, and she told me on a phone call. She went like, ‘The thing is that I’m in love with Saif. We are together.

We are dating,’ and I wanted to hold on more tightly to the sofa. It took me a second to process all of this. Saif was my buddy, my co-star, right?”

Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Confessed First

To this, host Kapil Sharma asked Kareena Kapoor who made the first move in the relationship, her or Saif? The Crew actress replied, “Knowing me, I would have confessed it first. It was important that I told him directly what I felt about us. It was important. Everyone knows I’m my own favorite. So, before telling anyone else, I had to tell him first.”

Karisma Kapoor Expressed Her Feelings About Saif-Kareena’s Relationship

Karisma shared a heartfelt thought about Saif Kareena’s relationship. She said, “It was a bit odd initially, but seeing them together, I’m happy. My relationship with Saif has deepened since then, and now we share a close bond as family.” For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have shared screen space in a few films, but they were a popularly loved couple in Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Saif Ali Khan’s Playful Jealousy

Kareena also opened up about her close bond with her sister, Karisma, and revealed that actor-husband Saif Ali Khan’s playful jealousy stems from the same. She said, “He thinks I talk to her more than him. I’m very close to Lolo (Karisma); I wake up and we start talking, and the chat ends at night.”

