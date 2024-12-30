Legendary writer and lyricist Gulzar tied the knot with veteran actress Rakhee on May 15, 1973. They also had a daughter, Meghna Gulzar, who is one of the most celebrated directors today. However, Gulzar was against his wife working in the movies after their marriage, so the Bemisal actress quit the film industry. However, an unpleasant incident with her husband not only made her return to the movies but also caused her to separate from the writer-lyricist.

When An Unpleasant Experience Sealed The Fate Of Rakhee And Gulzar’s Marriage

According to Bollywood Shaadi, during the shooting of the 1975 film Aandhi, the entire team was partying in Kashmir. When the actress of the film, Suchitra Sen, got a little drunk and was moving towards her room, her co-star Sanjeev Kumar grabbed her and pulled her towards him. It was then that Gulzar decided to intervene and rescue the actress.

Unhappy by the incident, Suchitra Sen stormed off to her room, and the writer-lyricist followed her. The report then adds that the duo allegedly spent almost two hours together inside Sen’s room. This did not go down well with Rakhee. She waited for her husband to come out of Suchitra’s room and then confronted him. They had a bitter argument, after which the lyricist allegedly slapped his wife.

Rakhee Resumed Working In The Movies After This Incident

This ugly incident proved to be an irreparable dent in their marriage. Rakhee decided to resume working in the movies, going against Gulzar’s wish. She went on to sign Yash Chopra’s Kabhie Kabhie during this time. This inevitably did not go down well with her husband and also became the root cause of their separation.

However, despite living separately, Rakhee and Gulzar never went for a divorce. This is because they knew that the decision would negatively impact their daughter Meghna. Today, their relationship remains cordial, and they have mutual care and respect for each other.

