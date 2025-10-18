Diana Penty is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. She recently found herself in the spotlight for her latest Amazon Original series release, Do You Wanna Partner. She stars alongside Tamannaah Bhatia as two best friends who are businesswomen. But behind her calm confidence lies a journey marked by experiences many young women can relate to. Long before fame found her, Diana was just another Mumbai college student navigating crowded local trains and battling insecurities about her appearance. In an old interview, she opened up about facing harassment and being body-shamed — moments that deeply shaped the woman she is today. Read on to know more.

Diana Penty Shares Her Distressing Mumbai Local Chapter

Before fame and films, Diana Penty was just another college girl navigating Mumbai’s crowded local trains. She recalled one particularly distressing chapter from that time. In an interview with Hautterfly, Diana said, “I think every girl in Bombay has gone through this. To go to college, St. Xavier’s, I used to take the train — the central line from Byculla to VT and then walk to college. There’s catcalling, and people try to elbow you. It became a part of daily life. I was a very shy, underconfident, self-conscious, and awkward girl. I would go into a shell. It would scare me. I didn’t have the confidence to elbow back.”

Diana Penty On Being Body-Shamed For Being Too Skinny

Diana further shared that she was body shamed right from childhood to the age of six, seven years ago. Even before she entered Bollywood, Diana faced harsh comments about her appearance. The Cocktail actress shared, “It scared me. You’re a child, and if people keep telling you, ‘Oh, you’re so skinny, you don’t eat?’ And some aunties would go up to my mother and say this. She used to get so irritated and upset — like, why wouldn’t I feed my child? As a child, it scars you, you start becoming conscious of the fact that you’re too skinny.”

She added that the pressure to gain weight became an obsession during her childhood. She continued, “I remember my mother took me to a pediatric dietician when I was very young, and she told her to feed me six bananas a day. I don’t know if I managed to do six bananas a day, but I think I might have done four or something, and nothing worked. So, from the time you’re so young and these things are impressionable, and so I always tried to put on weight because it affects you. So, it’s the opposite for the people who are too skinny go through exactly the same feelings as people who are slightly larger as well. It’s body shaming at the end of the day.”

Diana Penty On Body Insecurities

The actress also admitted she struggled with how she saw herself for a long time. “My insecurities have only been this whole body insecurity of being too skinny and too tall. Now, I look at it as a boon and I look at it as an advantage. But back then, when you’re much younger and a bit sillier, it was an insecurity for me. I always wanted to fit in. So, I would always be the one stooping to get to everyone else’s height. I used to not wear fitted clothes or sleeveless because I’d look too skinny. I went through a phase of being very tomboyish and wearing cargo pants and loose shirts. It was awful.”

