Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty are all set to headline Prime Video’s upcoming original comedy-drama series – Do You Wanna Partner. The fun and light-hearted series is slated to premiere on September 12, 2025. Apart from the two leading ladies, the show includes a star-studded cast featuring Jaaved Jafferi, Nakuul Mehta, Neeraj Kabi, Shweta Tiwari, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the show will stream on Prime Video not only in India but also in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The streaming channel made the announcement this morning through its social media handle. Dropping the first look poster featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, it generated immense excitement, with the caption that read, “raising a toast because they’re here with something brew-tiful. #DoYouWannaPartnerOnPrime, New Series, September 12”

Do You Wanna Partner: Two Friends Take On The Craft Beer World

At its core, Do You Wanna Partner is a quirky, new-age comedy-drama about two spirited best friends, Shikha and Anahita, portrayed by Tamannaah and Diana. Together, they embark on a bold journey to start their own alcohol venture in the male-dominated craft beer industry. The narrative captures their highs and lows as they defy conventions, take risks, and hustle their way through a world that often underestimates them.

Blending humor with heart, the series promises to deliver a refreshing take on ambition, friendship, and modern entrepreneurship. With vibrant urban backdrops, eccentric encounters, and plenty of wit, Do You Wanna Partner is more than just a comedy—it’s a story of resilience and female agency told with flair, tenacity, and the right dash of “jugaad.”

Talking about the show, producer Karan Johar said, “Do You Wanna Partner is audacious, vibrant, and unapologetically fun – a story that captures the grit, heart, and hustle of a new generation of entrepreneurs, especially women making their mark in unconventional industries. It’s quirky, emotional, and rooted in the Indian spirit of jugaad. Collaborating with Prime Video continues to be a creatively fulfilling experience for all of us at Dharmatic Entertainment. Together, we’ve brought audiences bold, contemporary narratives that travel across geographies. We’re proud of the colourful, chaotic world we’ve built, and even prouder of the message it carries. I’m thrilled that this story, born from a very local idea, is now ready to charm audiences across the globe.”

Do You Wanna Partner is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as executive producer. Archit Kumar, who also shares directorial duties with Collin D’Cunha, leads the series alongside writers Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora, and Mithun Gongopadhyay. The story is created by Gongopadhyay and Nishant Nayak. Prime Video Sets September 12 as the Premiere Date for Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty Starrer, Original Series Do You Wanna Partner

