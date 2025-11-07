The Ba***ds of Bollywood has emerged as one of the most successful series in recent times. The series features the storyline of Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), who puts everything on the line to become an actor. The directional debut of Aryan Khan is loved by the audience, especially the cameo appearances.

Now, Emraan Hashmi, who made a memorable cameo in the show, has shared an interesting perspective on how much the series could have earned if it had been released on the big screen.

Emraan Hashmi Thinks Ba***ds of Bollywood Would Have Been Box Office Blockbuster

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi shared his reaction to the series and feels that if Aryan Khan’s directional debut movie hit theaters, it may have earned Rs. 600-700 crore. The Romance King feels that the first episode might feel a little slow, but the series soon gets you hooked. Emraan also believes that Ba***ds of Bollywood is something people haven’t seen yet.

“You know, the first episode, I was watching with some people. It takes some time to get you in. But then, if you are in for a ride after that, it’s like Wow, this is something unlike anything you have seen. It’s so politically incorrect. It should have come out in theaters. This would have done Rs. 600 – 700 crore at the box office,” he said

For those unaware, the veteran star made a cameo appearance as an intimacy coach. The presence of Hashmi got massive attraction from the audience, especially due to Raghav Juyal’s Kaho na Kaho song.

What’s Next For Emraan Hashmi?

After getting major attention from Ba***ds of Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for Haq, which released in theaters on November 7, 2025. The movie is based on the landmark Supreme Court judgment related to Shazia Bano. Besides Emraan, the movie features Yami Gautam, Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and others in the cast.

