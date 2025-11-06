War, can neither be glorified nor romanticized, but war heroes should always live. Not because there was once a courageous man who fought bravely for his nation, but only because, if otherwise, they would have been living with their families and loved ones! Farhan Akhtar brings the story of 120 brave men who fought 3000 Chinese soldiers in the 1962 India-China war, and the 120 Bahadur trailer gives you goosebumps when the courage of these soldiers is unveiled!

Narrated by Amitabh Bachchan‘s commanding voice, a stroke of genius, I must say, the trailer, from its opening frame, sets the stakes brutally high. The premise is what everyone knows – It’s 1962. It’s China’s betrayal, and it’s 120 soldiers, the true sons of the soil, standing as the final, frozen barrier against a crushing 3,000-strong Chinese force.

Razneesh Ghai makes sure you feel the fire in Farhan Akhtar‘s eyes, as he is introduced as Param Vir Chakra Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. The actor seems to be in his best form as he asserts, “Main ladey bina haar nahi manna chahta” in the 120 Bahadur trailer with many clap-worthy moments!

However, the raw and intense war cry is balanced by Raashii Khanna’s presence as the Major’s wife, highlighting the emotional cost of this National duty. The ensemble cast, including the gritty Vivan Bhathena, Eijaz Khan, and Ajinkya Deo, provides the elevated courage and valor to Major Singh’s battalion, portraying the story of 120 bravehearts!

War films tread a fine line. The emotional moments look intense, which is good, but hopefully, 120 Bahadur will deliver a story of courage as intense as the battlefield. The film promises to be a National cry, and I am sure the theater will erupt with Dada Kishan Ki Jai every time a soldier chooses to die for the nation fighting! And when soldiers do that, we watch them live through their heroic stories and we watch them with immense pride!

Check out the trailer of 120 Bahadur here.

