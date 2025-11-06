Dulquer Salmaan ruled last year with his period drama Lucky Baskhar, and it seems that the actor refuses to shed that charm, since he is channeling it clearly in his upcoming film Kaantha. The actor, anyway, nails period drama like no one, be it Mahanati or Sita Ramam. And he looks glorious as ever in the trailer for his next period drama.

Helmed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film also stars Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and others. The trailer begins with a declaration – A story decides, when it has to be told and enters Dulquer Salmaan, playing a superstar of the past era.

Kaantha is set in the 50’s of Madras, focusing on the strained relationship of a father who introduces his son to the Tamil Cinema, but what follows next is a tale of egos clashing, betrayal, a guru-shishya rivalry, a father-son relationship going sour, and a love that does not find its place amidst all this chaos!

While the film gives a lot of relatable glimpses of Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee, the major difference here is the air that gets thick with growing egos. This does not seem to be an emotional, gentle, nostalgic ride about filmmaking of the past, but it is a brutal clash between a towering mentor, Ayya, played by Samuthirakani, and his superstar protege-son, Dulquer Salmaan, as TK Mahadevan.

Kaantha’s narrative hook is instantly addictive: a battle over the basics of a film, escalating into a bitter, generational war between father and son, all while the industry watches. With Rana Daggubati’s presence, the dramatic core becomes stronger, promising a box office banger!

After Lucky Baskhar became his success story last year, Dulquer Salmaan, yet again, chooses a role demanding intensity and vulnerability in Kaantha. His retro look and the matinee idol swag is flawless, and the rage he projects in the last shot of the trailer proves why his stardom is unfazed and unmatched!

The core tension that is delivered in the trailer is intriguing, and Bhaghyashri Borse‘s presence adds a veiled layer to the narrative as well! The central conflict revolves around the artistic and ego clashes within the early Tamil film industry, reportedly inspired by a real legend. Hopefully, this is built up well enough for the film to stay strong and compete at the box office with some of the stalwarts!

Check out the trailer of Kaantha here.

Advertisement

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer Review: Shefali Shah & Huma Qureshi Battle Hard & I Thank This Franchise For Not Compromising On Content Quality!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News