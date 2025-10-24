Dulquer Salmaan never misses when it comes to choosing the right script. Every time the Prince of Mollywood appeared on the big screen, he never failed to leave his magic behind. And Lucky Bhaskar proved that once again. Released in October 2024, the film turned into one of 2025’s most talked-about films, long after its theatrical run ended. From its emotional storytelling to its roaring success on Netflix, Lucky Bhaskar became a cultural moment that fans just couldn’t stop discussing.

Lucky Bhaskar’s OTT Debut Was A Turning Point

Lucky Bhaskar performed decently at the box office. The film collected around 74.54 crore at the Indian box office. It ended its theatrical run with 115.05 crore Worldwide gross collection.

However, when the movie made its digital debut on Netflix, it got massive attention from everyone. Fans not only loved the film, but also felt the raw emotion portrayed by all the characters in the movie.

The film debuted with the no. 1 spot in over 15 countries on the OTT platform and quickly gained a spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list. Additionally, Lucky Bhaskar has become the only film in February this year that ranked in the top 10 list for almost 13 consecutive weeks.

Swag so strong, even luck bows down to Baskhar 😎#LuckyBaskharOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ofnR08tP2F — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) November 30, 2024

A Middle-Class Story That Struck A Deep Emotional Chord

Another reason why Lucky Bhaskar was Dulquer’s most talked-about film in 2025 was its portrayal of a middle-class family story, executed almost perfectly. The family’s financial struggles and their attempts to overcome these hindrances were something that resonated with the audience. It eventually contributes to the movie becoming the talk of the town among the audience in 2025, despite being released last year.

Diwali 2024🪔 was so special Lucky bhaskar 😌…Once in a lifetime memorable experience🫶🏻..@dulQuer #DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/Ei8zBaPTeO — Rohit 💫 (@PrasadRohit10) October 19, 2025

Positive Word Of Mouth Kept Lucky Bhaskar Trending All Year

Soon after the movie started streaming on Netflix, viewers couldn’t stop sharing their positive reactions to the film. These positive responses led other cinema lovers to generate curiosity among them to watch the film.

All this ultimately contributes to the film leaving a long-lasting impact on them and becoming Dulquer’s most talked-about movie in 2025.

Kaafi din baad kisi movie ko dekh k rona aya Great movie – Lucky Bhaskar pic.twitter.com/z4HRuXr9Ug — Haarish.rs (@Harish_52) October 10, 2025

