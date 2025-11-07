After an overdose of horror comedies, Bollywood desperately needed a real horror film, just like Shaitaan arrived last year, and Nitin Vaidya decided to step up for the cause with his film Kaal Trighori! The trailer of this supernatural horror film starring Arbaaz Khan, Aditya Srivastava, and others unveils the story in a dusty, dim-lit haveli.

What follows next seems to be the generic prototype of any horror film of the 90s. A voodoo doll, an Ouija board, and a promise of folklore meet psychological suspense. However, it quickly dissolves into every horror film from the ’90s that relied on cheap scares and dark corners.

In fact, if you have true love for that era, then the trailer of Kaal Trighori seems like an extended episode of Aahat or Zee Horror Files relying on high decibel of talking, which can qualify as screams. Aditya Srivastava is clearly giving this film his all, just like he gave his all in every CID episode. The glimpses of him performing cryptic rituals suggest a sinister side of the plot.

I could not understand what Arbaaz Khan is doing in the trailer, but his character throughout the trailer felt like a deep mystery. While he’s certainly trying a new genre, the fear and confusion fail to anchor the emotions of a horror film.

Honestly, I am exhausted watching Indian filmmakers approach the horror genre as a gimmick, rather than building an impressive narrative. It has been a long time since we have witnessed a true horror – the kind that gives you nightmares. Horror on the big screen should not be gimmicky, at least not dependent on an Ouija board.

The official synopsis of the film says, “100 saal ke intezaar ke baad… teen raatein phir se laut aayi hain. Kehte hain jab Trighori jaagti hai, toh sirf andhera nahi – insaan ke andar ke raaz bhi zinda ho jaate hain. Ek kahani jahan har manzil pe darr hai, har nazar me sawal, aur har khamoshi ke peeche ek purana shraap. Yeh sirf ek horror kahani nahi – yeh woh ehsaas hai jahan bharosa bhi darr ban jaata hai.”

Check out the trailer of the film here.

Advertisement

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kaantha Trailer Review: Dulquer Salmaan’s Stardom Is Loose On Rage Refusing To Let Go Of Lucky Baskhar’s Charm, Creating Magic In A ‘Filmy Flm’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News