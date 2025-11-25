(Major Spoilers Ahead for The Family Man Season 3)

After a four-year wait, the highly anticipated third season of Raj & DK’s spy thriller The Family Man finally premiered last week on Amazon Prime Video. While many fans were thrilled to see Manoj Bajpayee return as the fearless yet relatable intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari, some others felt the new season didn’t need to end on such a major cliffhanger and could have been more gripping overall. The silver lining, however, is that the Season 3 finale practically guarantees a Season 4, and viewers will now eagerly await the next chapter to address these five unresolved plotlines and mysteries.

1. Srikant Tiwari’s Condition

In the season finale, Srikant Tiwari rescues the soldiers and goes after Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat). A fight ensues after which an injured Rukma runs away, and Srikant tries to escape, but the vehicle crashes, leaving him all alone in the middle of nowhere with a severe wound. The most immediate question for Season 4 is the fate of the protagonist. Srikant will undoubtedly survive, but how he gets rescued and what consequences this near-fatal moment brings are something viewers will only discover when the next season arrives (hopefully without another long gap).

2. Rukma’s Character Arc

As mentioned earlier, Season 3’s main villain, Rukma, survives and manages to escape. While it’s unlikely that he will remain the primary antagonist in the next season, his character arc still needs proper closure. Will he finally face consequences for his crimes? What happens to his lover’s child? And will Srikant be able to avenge Kulkarni Sir’s murder? These are crucial questions that Season 4 must address.

3. Major Sameer

Major Sameer, adeptly portrayed by Darshan Kumar, has been a pivotal character throughout all three seasons of The Family Man. A sharp and strategic ISI officer, he has consistently served as Srikant Tiwari’s recurring adversary. It might finally be time for his story to reach its end in Season 4, unless the makers have bigger and better plans for him in the seasons to come.

4. Vipin Sharma & Jugal Hansraj’s Secret

Vipin Sharma, who plays the high-ranking government official Sambit in the series, had a secret deal with the influential corporate figure played by Jugal Hansraj. This is revealed in the later part of Season 3. Will Srikant Tiwari be able to find out who the mole was in Season 4? We’ll have to wait until it arrives.

5. Srikant Tiwari & Suchitra’s Marital Discord

In the first two seasons, the friction between Srikant and his wife, Suchitra (Priyamani), was quite evident, with the couple seriously considering divorce. By the end of Season 3, however, it appears that their marriage now has a real chance of survival. Their possible patch-up in Season 4 could give the series a fresh and interesting new direction.

What’s The Family Man All About?

The spy action thriller follows Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly works as an elite intelligence officer. In Season 1, he races against time to prevent a major terrorist attack while juggling family tensions. Season 2 shifts focus to a new threat from a Tamil rebel group. In Season 3, Srikant’s personal and professional worlds are thrown into chaos as he goes on the run following the murder of a senior officer at the hands of an elusive drug dealer.

