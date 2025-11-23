The Family Man Season 3 concluded with a cliffhanger that immediately got the internet talking. Viewers who watched the season in one go were stunned and eager to know what lies ahead for Srikant Tiwari. With questions lingering, all eyes turned to the creators for answers. Now Manoj Bajpayee has at last addressed the situation, and his response has given viewers fresh hope.

Manoj Bajpayee Confirms Season 4

A viewer on X wrote, “Binged Season 3 of Family Man whole day, and you guys left it on such a cliffhanger! Not done @rajndk At least tell us, Is the season over or you guys will be releasing the left episodes later? Kudos for the great work BTW.”

Manoj Bajpayee kept it short and replied, “Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha ( All the answers will be in Season 4! See you soon).”

Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha ! https://t.co/25BzQJ8SSC — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 22, 2025

That one line was enough to leave fans celebrating. Although Prime Video has not officially confirmed it, Manoj’s statement strongly suggests that Season 4 is forthcoming. It also indicates that the creators have a plan for Srikant’s upcoming storyline.

Family Man Season 3 Story

Season 3 of The Family Man has already taken the story into a more dangerous zone. The new season puts Srikant in a situation where the threat is not just national but also deeply personal. A new enemy puts both the country and his family at risk, forcing him to protect his loved ones while leading high-pressure missions. The emotional and moral weight on Srikant is heavier than ever.

Season 3 also introduces two major new villains: Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma and Nimrat Kaur as Meera. Their characters bring fresh tension and strong opposition, making Srikant’s battles more challenging. Alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, the cast features several familiar names. Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and Sharad Kelkar all have key roles.

Check out the trailer of The Family Man Season 3 below:

