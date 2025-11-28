Dhanush’s much-awaited film Tere Ishk Mein has finally landed in theaters and is already receiving strong reactions from both audiences and critics. The actor reunites with Raanjhanaa director Aanand L. Rai for another potential blockbuster. With Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush steps back into the familiar emotional world of Raanjhanaa. Taking the audience on a nostalgic ride, he shared an iconic still from the 2013 release and drew a subtle connection between his new character, Shankar, and the cult classic’s Kundan.

To mark the film’s release, Dhanush shared an unforgettable still from the final scene of Raanjhanaa, where his character imagines his younger self in Varanasi. Posting the image on social media, he wrote, “TERE ISHK MEIN – FROM TODAY. HAR HAR MAHADEV.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

Dhanush Revisits Banaras Once Again Through Raanjhanaa

Earlier, Dhanush also posted a series of photos from the narrow lanes of Banaras, where Kundan’s journey first came alive. Reflecting on his emotional return to the place that shaped one of his most beloved characters. He shared behind-the-scenes stills of himself with the director, Aanand L. Rai, walking through the lanes of Varanasi.

He wrote, “The name Kundan still echoes in the narrow lanes of Banaras as people call out to me, and I still turn and smile. Walking through the same streets, sitting outside the same house, sipping chai from the same shop, and standing by the Ganges with the man who gave me Kundan feels like a full circle. Now it’s time for Shankar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

A Story Woven With Love, Betrayal & Vengeance

Tere Ishk Mein blends themes of intense love, heartbreak, and revenge. Dhanush delivers a gripping performance, showcasing his command over subtle emotions, character depth, and expressive nuance—elements that make Shankar a striking and layered protagonist.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai and backed by A.R. Rahman’s immersive soundtrack, Tere Ishk Mein is now playing in theaters, offering audiences a stirring emotional experience that echoes the essence of Raanjhanaa while carving its own identity.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein X Reviews: Dhanush & Kriti Sanon’s Intense Romance Leaves Fans Emotional, Last 25 Minutes Being Hailed By Netizens!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News