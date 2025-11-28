Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai and starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, arrived in theatres today. The film presents an intense love story, accompanied by soulful music and deeply emotional moments. As soon as the early shows ended, viewers began sharing their reactions on X, and most of them are full of appreciation.

What Are Netizens Saying About Tere Ishk Mein?

One viewer wrote that Tere Ishk Mein is “one of the best romantic movies we have witnessed in past few years”. The user added if people connect with the story, the film is a sure-shot blockbuster, especially in single-screen cinemas.

#TereIshqMein is one of the best romantic movies we have witnessed in past few years, If audience connects with the story, just like me then IT WILL BE NIGHTMARE FOR #Dhurandhar 🥶🥶#TereIshqMein is sure shot Blockbuster

Just let the WOM do his work, people will surely love… pic.twitter.com/C0hnIcFghU — Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@KshitizCritic) November 28, 2025

Another user who watched the film shared that the “last 25 minutes are extremely emotional,” and the movie reminded them of the Raanjhanaa world. He praised Dhanush and Kriti, mentioned Rahman’s lovely music and ended by calling it a “must watch.”

The third user praised Kriti Sanon, saying she delivered her “career-best act” as Mukti and lived every moment of the character.

#TereIshqMein as Mukti #KritiSanon delivered career best act till date!! 💥💥🔥🔥 No one can attempt the character the way she lived in. HATS OFF 💥💥 — Afroj Hussain (@TheAfroj) November 28, 2025

A moviegoer also said this is the “best romantic movie of the year.” The user found Kriti phenomenal and felt Dhanush “steals the show.” She even predicted the film could enter the 200-crore club.

Best romantic movie of this year

What movie yaar

Kriti Sanon phenomenal as always

Dhanush sir stel the show

Just wow , 200crore club coming soon

Plz go to watch The movie#TereIshqMein #TereIshkMein #TereIshkMeinReview #KritiSanon #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/7Qf4TY4ig1 — kushsingh (@AvadhrajSi18492) November 28, 2025

Someone else described the film as “soul-stirring” and rated it four stars. According to the user, the story hits hard emotionally and has a strong chance of becoming a blockbuster.

SOUL STIRRING #TereIshqMein

Rating – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @aanandlrai#TereIshkMein is a heart wrenching love story that tears right through your soul.Strong chance of turning into a BLOCKBUSTER. Film will sail past the ₹100 crore mark in its first week itself. @dhanushkraja @kritisanon — Aniket Patel (@Aniket8795042) November 28, 2025

A fan who caught the first-day first-show wrote that Dhanush was “amazing as always” and that the film made them cry several times. He praised the writing, character arcs and the overall emotional depth.

#TereIshqMein FDFS Hindi@dhanushkraja anna should stop playing literally me characters😭Amazing acting as always♥️ Loved the film… Cried a lot… Goated Director – Actor combo… Extraordinary writing

Especially the character arcs… Raanjhana universe❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/y7CPLLjfnu — Actor.Akshaye (@actorakshaye) November 28, 2025

1st Half – OUTSTANDING #TereIshqMein 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 DHANUSH what an actor you are….

If the film is equally good in 2nd half like it’s 1st half then welcome back

ANAND L RAI…… #Dhanush #KritiSanon #AnandLRai #TereIshKMein — Aniket Patel (@Aniket8795042) November 28, 2025

#TereIshqMein Review :🔥🔥🔥

It’s Ananad L Rai Show all over

Crisp Screenplay, Intense BGM, Soulful Songs ❤️and excellent act of#Dhanush and#KritiSanon is extraordinary, her best work🤌

AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil give soul to story #AnandLRai ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Abhishek Sachan (@sacabh) November 28, 2025

Tere Ishk Mein Overall Verdict

Considering the initial reactions on X, Tere Ishk Mein has touched a chord with most viewers. Dhanush’s emotional performance, Kriti Sanon’s powerful act and the film’s music are getting special praise. Many believe it is one of the best romantic dramas in recent times and expect the film to perform strongly at the box office.

