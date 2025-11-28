Tere Ishk Mein X Reviews
Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai and starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, arrived in theatres today. The film presents an intense love story, accompanied by soulful music and deeply emotional moments. As soon as the early shows ended, viewers began sharing their reactions on X, and most of them are full of appreciation.

What Are Netizens Saying About Tere Ishk Mein?

One viewer wrote that Tere Ishk Mein is “one of the best romantic movies we have witnessed in past few years”. The user added if people connect with the story, the film is a sure-shot blockbuster, especially in single-screen cinemas.

Another user who watched the film shared that the “last 25 minutes are extremely emotional,” and the movie reminded them of the Raanjhanaa world. He praised Dhanush and Kriti, mentioned Rahman’s lovely music and ended by calling it a “must watch.”

The third user praised Kriti Sanon, saying she delivered her “career-best act” as Mukti and lived every moment of the character.

A moviegoer also said this is the “best romantic movie of the year.” The user found Kriti phenomenal and felt Dhanush “steals the show.” She even predicted the film could enter the 200-crore club.

Someone else described the film as “soul-stirring” and rated it four stars. According to the user, the story hits hard emotionally and has a strong chance of becoming a blockbuster.

A fan who caught the first-day first-show wrote that Dhanush was “amazing as always” and that the film made them cry several times. He praised the writing, character arcs and the overall emotional depth.

Tere Ishk Mein Overall Verdict

Considering the initial reactions on X, Tere Ishk Mein has touched a chord with most viewers. Dhanush’s emotional performance, Kriti Sanon’s powerful act and the film’s music are getting special praise. Many believe it is one of the best romantic dramas in recent times and expect the film to perform strongly at the box office.

