Riding a wave of unstoppable buzz, Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, backed by Bhushan Kumar, is already shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest cinematic events. With A.R. Rahman’s musical genius at its core and the magnetic pairing of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film has captured the imagination of fans before its release. Whether it was the teaser or the recently launched trailer, every glimpse from the film has only intensified the excitement surrounding it, as well as the album featuring compositions by legendary A.R. Rahman.

Dhanush Makes A Surprise Appearance At A.R. Rahman’s Concert

That larger-than-life energy exploded in Pune with 20,000+ roaring fans when Dhanush made a show-stopping appearance at A.R. Rahman’s mega concert, making a special exclusive announcement that Tere Ishk Mein advance booking will open tomorrow. The night turned special and memorable when Dhanush stepped onto the stage beside Rahman to deliver a powerful live rendition of the beloved track ‘Usey Kehna’ from Tere Ishk Mein, sending waves of pandemonium across the crowd.

The spirit of the night was lifted even higher when Rahman performed the title track of Tere Ishk Mein alongside singer Nitesh Aher and another hit song from the film Aawara Angaara, giving fans an exclusive musical spectacle that felt nothing short of a magical rendition. The power duo of Rahman and Dhanush and the surprise performances treated fans with a memorable night, adding to the buzz for Tere Ishk Mein ahead of its release.

More About Tere Ishk Mein

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and is distributed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, features music composed by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 28th November 2025.

