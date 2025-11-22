Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, is all set to be screened at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film, backed by Junglee Pictures, is gearing up for a proud moment as it takes center stage at IFFI. Set to run from November 20 to 28, the festival hosted a special screening of HAQ on November 22, marking an important milestone for the film.

Directed by Suparn S Varma and produced by Junglee Pictures, HAQ has already sparked conversations, received positive reviews, and garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics since its theatrical release. Its much-deserved showcase at IFFI now elevates these conversations to a global stage.

HAQ dives deep into sensitive yet essential themes — religion, justice, identity, faith, and women’s rights. At its heart lies the debate surrounding the Uniform Civil Code under Article 44, explored through a gripping courtroom drama. Its showcase at IFFI brings these conversations to a broader, international platform, inviting diverse perspectives.

Emraan Hashmi & Yami Gautam Deliver Career-Defining Acts

Starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar, the film offers two of their most nuanced performances to date. As Abbas Khan and Shazia Bano, they breathe life into layered characters whose journeys stir reflection and dialogue. Their portrayal of a sensitive and bold narrative has earned widespread acclaim.

Alongside the lead pair, HAQ features Vartika Singh in her debut role, supported by powerful performances from Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady. Written by Reshu Nath and produced in collaboration with Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, the film continues its successful theatrical run while gaining global recognition through IFFI.

