Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s Haq has found its audience, and the film is growing at the box office at a good pace. In two days, the social courtroom drama stands at a gross collection of 7.4 crore at the worldwide box office, and it is moving towards its first milestone, which will be achieved with Sunday’s global numbers!

Emraan Hashmi’s Last Release

Emraan Hashmi’s last release, Ground Zero, earned a total gross collection of 9.16 crore at the worldwide box office, and his new social drama is very close to surpassing this number. Co-starring Yami Gautam, the film will cross the 10 crore mark over the weekend – its first little milestone.

Haq Worldwide Box Office

The box office collections of Haq witnessed a growth of over 90% on Saturday from the opening day, and they are expected to maintain the same pace at the box office on Sunday, owing to the good word-of-mouth. Suparn Verma’s film has been getting good reviews in the theaters after critics have supported it wholeheartedly!

Written by Reshu Nath, Haq is rated 7.8 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “In 1980s India, Shazia Bano seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. His attempt to silence her with triple talaq sparks a national debate on women’s rights and faith.” Apart from Emraan Hashmi & Yami Gautam, the film also stars Sheeba Chadha, Danish Hussain, and others.

Haq Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the social drama after two days at the box office.

India Net Collection: 5.1 crore

India Gross Collection: 6.01 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 1.4 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 7.41 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 9: Earns 200% More Than Its Opening Day; Still On Track To Enter The Safe Zone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News