Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s Haq has managed to grow phenomenally at the box office. In two days, the film has crossed the 5 crore mark at the box office. It would be interesting to see where the Sunday numbers lead the film. The emotional social drama is striking a chord with the audience!

On the second day, the film managed to register an occupancy of 19.35% in the theaters on Saturday. With Sunday bookings showing continued strength, Haq is now poised to close its opening weekend on a high note. Exhibitors feel the film will enjoy an extended run, with word-of-mouth expected to drive consistent footfalls well into the coming week.

Haq Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, November 8, Haq earned 3.35 crore at the box office. This is almost 90% jump at the box office from the opening day, which earned 1.75 crore. In two days, the film stands at a total net collection of 5.1 crore.

The courtroom drama has seen an encouraging response from audiences across regions. The film, a courtroom drama inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, has captured viewers’ attention with its engaging narrative and strong performances. Audiences have appreciated the depth of storytelling and the way the characters come to life on screen, creating an immersive cinema experience. Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX, said, “We are pleased to see the continued enthusiasm for content-driven cinema. It had 100% growth on Saturday and is expecting further growth of 40-45% on Sunday. We look forward to seeing how Emraan Hashmi‘s film continues to perform in the coming weeks and how viewers across regions respond to its compelling narrative.

Bhuvnesh Mendiratta, Managing Director of Miraj Cinemas, confirmed, “We’ve seen substantial growth from Friday to Saturday close to around 90% and from Saturday to Sunday, it is expected to surpass 100%. It’s heartening to see viewers connecting so deeply with the story.”

“The jump from Friday to Saturday has been exceptional. This is the kind of leap only a handful of films manage. It’s a clear indication that audiences are connecting deeply with the subject,” said Devang Sampat, Managing Director of Cinepolis India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 2: Shows An Impressive Jump Of Over 90%; Needs To Make 80 Crore+ To Become A Hit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News