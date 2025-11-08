Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s Haq is getting a good word-of-mouth from the audience, and the film has managed to open at a decent note at the box office on day 1. In fact, with the good response from the audience, the film is expected to grow in the upcoming weekend!

Emraan Hashmi’s Last Theatrical Release

Emraan Hashmi’s last theatrical release was Ground Zero, where the actor played a war hero. The film opened with a net collection of 1.2 crore at the box office in India. His latest offering with Yami Gautam has surpassed this number.

Haq Box Office Day 1

Haq on the opening day has earned 1.75 crore at the box office. This is almost 45% higher than Emraan Hashmi‘s last box office opening with Ground Zero. It would be interesting to see if the film witnesses some huge jumps over the upcoming weekend.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam‘s last theatrical release, Article 370, opened in the range of 6+ crore at the box office. However, the genres of the two films are very extreme, and the growth of this family drama depends entirely on word-of-mouth!

Directed by Suparn Verma, Haq is based on the real-life case of Shah Bano, who raised her voice against Triple Talaaq. The official synopsis of the film says, “In 1980s India, Shazia Bano seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. His attempt to silence her with triple talaq sparks a national debate on women’s rights and faith.” The family drama is rated 7.5 on IMDb.

Apart from Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, the film also stars Sheeba Chadha, Danish Hussain and others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

