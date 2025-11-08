After the successful first two weeks, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat started its third week on a bit of a slower note. Since the film had already spent 17 days in theaters, the drop was inevitable, and that’s exactly what happened. On day 18, the film fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time, but there’s nothing to worry about as it has already emerged as a big success story at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office in 18 days?

In the first two weeks, the Bollywood romantic drama made a solid 82.07 crores. On the third Friday, day 18, it earned an estimated 75 lakh, showing a drop of 48.27% from day 17’s 1.45 crores. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 82.82 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 97.72 crore gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (10-day) – 62.38 crores

Week 2 – 19.69 crores

Day 18 – 75 lakh

Total – 82.82 crores

Will it become Milap Zaveri’s top grosser?

Currently, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is director Milap Zaveri’s second-highest-grossing film ever. John Abraham-led Satyameva Jayate (89.05 crores) is his top grosser at the Indian box office. The difference between the two films is just 6.23 crores, which looks easily achievable.

Yes, the pace of the romantic drama has slowed down, but considering there’s a free run till De De Pyaar De 2 arrives on November 14, the film is likely to overtake Satyameva Jayate before concluding the theatrical run. So, Milap Zaveri will be getting his new highest-grossing film with his latest release.

Budget and verdict of the film

The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer was reportedly mounted on a controlled budget of 25 crores. Against this, it has already earned 82.82 crores, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 57.82 crores. Calculated further, it equals 231.28% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has secured a super hit verdict.

