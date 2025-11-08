Ikk Kudi, starring Shehnaaz Gill, Gurjazz, Juss, and others, has entered its second week on a decent note. Although the film began its box office journey on a slower note, it displayed an upward trend in the days that followed. Interestingly, on each day, the collection has been higher than the opening day. It clearly shows that there is an appreciation for the content, and it’ll continue to attract footfalls in the upcoming days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

How much did Ikk Kudi earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The Punjabi romantic comedy film is riding on decent feedback from the audience. Speaking about the latest collection update, the film earned an estimated 16 lakh on its second Friday, day 8. Compared to day 7’s 21 lakh, it dropped by 23.8%, which is understandable. However, if we compare to the opening day of 12 lakh, it minted 33.33% higher collection.

Overall, Ikk Kudi has earned an estimated 1.78 crore net at the Indian box office in 8 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 2.1 crores. Today (day 9) and tomorrow (day 10), the film is expected to grow well, thus ending the second weekend on a decent note.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 1.62 crores

Day 8 – 12 lakh

Total – 1.78 crores

Budget and recovery

There’s no official confirmation about the budget of Ikk Kudi, but it’s said to be mounted at 5 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 1.78 crores so far, thus recovering 35.6% of the total cost. Although the film has made fair earnings so far, the task of making a full recovery is quite difficult. Considering the trend of the film, there’s a slight chance of recovering the entire budget and entering the safe zone at the Indian box office.

If the romantic comedy entertainer maintains a steady pace for the three to four weeks, it might save itself from a failure tag.

