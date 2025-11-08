The Conjuring: Last Rites has surpassed the worldwide haul of the third-highest-grossing video game adaptation, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It is benefiting from the slow autumn box office and is now tracking to beat the fantasy action film, Clash of the Titans. Scroll below for the box office numbers.

The box office dailies are dropping significantly so late in the release, which is to be expected. Since no films are drawing large crowds, the horror sequel is still earning decent numbers. The Conjuring 4 is still tracking to earn $500 million worldwide.

The Conjuring: Last Rites at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest entries, The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $21k from 542 theaters across North America. The Conjuring 4 dropped by 60.1% from last weekend at the domestic box office. The horror sequel’s domestic box office collection is $177.5 million.

The Conjuring 4 collected $315.2 million at the overseas box office. It continues to bring in modest numbers. Combined with its domestic gross of $177.5 million, the worldwide collection of Michael Chaves‘ film is $492.7 million. The movie has been running for sixty-three days at the box office. It might hit the $495 million mark this weekend.

Beats Sonic the Hedgehog 3, targeting Clash of the Titans next

The Conjuring: Last Rites surpassed the worldwide collection of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as the #269 highest-grossing film ever. For the uninitiated, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the third-highest-grossing video game adaptation, having collected $492.16 million worldwide. With this, The Conjuring 4 is climbing closer to the all-time top 250 grossers worldwide.

After Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the film is now targeting the global haul of Clash of the Titans. Directed by Louis Leterrier, it is a remake of the 1981 movie of the same name. The film was a commercial success, grossing $493.21 million. The Conjuring 4 is less than $1 million away from surpassing this action fantasy film.

More about the film

The Conjuring: Last Rites has surpassed two Marvel tentpole movies, Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World, at the worldwide box office. It is one of the top 20 highest-grossing films of the year. Made on a reported budget of $55 million, the horror hit has earned 795% more than its moderate production cost.

Box office summary

North America – $177.5 million

International – $315.2 million

Worldwide – $492.7 million

