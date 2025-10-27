The latest Conjuring Universe film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is now in its eighth week in theatres. Despite a modest 59% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the supernatural horror sequel has emerged as the top-grossing horror movie of 2025 and the second-highest-grossing horror title of all time.

Made on an estimated production budget of $55 million, the film needed around $137.5 million to break even at the box office. With its current worldwide haul of $486.8 million, Last Rites has already generated an estimated profit of $349 million based on the 2.5x multiplier rule.

After recently surpassing several past hits, including Angels & Demons (2009), Bruce Almighty (2003), Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), and Saving Private Ryan (1998), Last Rites is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of Clash of the Titans, the 2010 fantasy action hit starring Avatar lead actor Sam Worthington. Here’s how much The Conjuring: Last Rites still needs to outgross it.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Clash of the Titans – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently stand at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $176.7 million

International: $310.1 million

Worldwide: $486.8 million

Clash of the Titans – Box Office Summary

North America: $163.2 million

International: $330 million

Worldwide: $493.2 million

As these numbers indicate, the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led supernatural blockbuster is currently behind the action fantasy film by roughly $6.4 million in worldwide earnings. Given the Halloween season and with sustained audience interest, The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to surpass Clash of the Titans before concluding its theatrical run.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Next Box Office Target

As of now, the latest Conjuring entry is trailing just behind Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 2005 romantic action-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s $487.3 million global haul by approximately $500K. Given its steady performance and ongoing Halloween season momentum, it’s likely only a matter of time before The Conjuring: Last Rites surpasses it worldwide.

More About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Official Trailer

