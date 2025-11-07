Ikk Kudi, starring Shehnaaz Gill, Gurdail Paras, Gurjazz, and others, displayed some momentum towards the end of the first week, but the overall performance has just been decent. After the first weekend, the film showed a promising trend on weekdays, but the overall collection at the Indian box office has not been big. In the meantime, it has managed to recover over 30% of its budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Ikk Kudi earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Punjabi romantic comedy entertainer opened to mostly decent reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, the feedback has been favorable. This positivity has helped the film to maintain a grip so far. On the opening day, it earned 12 lakh. On day 2, it jumped a bit and scored 20 lakh. On day 3, it added another 28 lakh to the kitty, taking the opening weekend collection to 60 lakh.

On day 4, it experienced a typical Monday drop, earning 15 lakh. On day 5, it saw an upward trend, scoring 30 lakh. On day 6, the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday gave a further boost, taking the collection to 36 lakh. On day 7, it earned 21 lakh, which is higher than the opening day. Overall, Ikk Kudi has earned an estimated 1.62 crore net at the Indian box office in its first week. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 1.91 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Day 1 – 12 lakh

Day 2 – 20 lakh

Day 3 – 28 lakh

Day 4 – 15 lakh

Day 5 – 30 lakh

Day 6 – 36 lakh

Day 7 – 21 lakh

Total – 1.62 crores

Recovers over 30% of its budget in the first week!

Although there’s no official confirmation, Ikk Kudi was reportedly made on a budget of 5 crores. Against this, it has earned 1.62 crores so far, thus recovering 32.4% of the total cost.

The Shehnaaz Gill starrer has made a decent recovery so far, and everything now depends on how it holds on during the second week, as it’ll decide the fate of the film.

