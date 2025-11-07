Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, concluded its three-week run at the Indian box office yesterday. Released amid decent expectations, the film has performed well so far and has become a clean success. In the last few days, its pace has slowed gradually, and from its present position, it won’t cover much distance. But will it be able to surpass Kollywood’s first super hit of 2025, which is less than 4 crores away? Let’s discuss it below and take a look at the detailed collection report of day 21!

How much did Bison Kaalamaadan earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Kollywood sports action drama opened to mostly decent feedback from critics and audiences. Thanks to it, it did a business of 27.25 crores during the opening week. During the second week, it displayed a decent hold and added another 13.6 crores. During the third week, it earned an estimated 4.34 crores.

Overall, Bison Kaalamaadan has earned an estimated 45.19 crore net at the Indian box office in 21 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 53.32 crores. From here, it is heading for a lifetime collection of below 50 crore net.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 27.25 crores

Week 2 – 13.6 crores

Week 3 – 4.34 crores

Total – 45.19 crores

Will it surpass Kollywood’s first super hit of 2025?

For those who don’t know, Madha Gaja Raja was the first super hit of Kollywood in 2025, and it did a business of 48.71 crore net. If we compare it with Bison Kaalamaadan, the latter is just 3.52 crores away. However, despite the shorter distance, the Dhruv Vikram starrer won’t be able to beat Madha Gaja Raja, as its pace has slowed down.

After the fourth weekend, the film is expected to drop below the 10 lakh mark in day-to-day collections. So, it won’t be able to earn over 3 crores and beat the Vishal starrer. Nonetheless, it’s a decent success for Kollywood with 50.63% returns in 21 days

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 36: Makes A Whopping 267% Returns In Five Weeks!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News