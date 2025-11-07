Released amid high expectations, the Hindi-dubbed version of Kantara Chapter 1 has performed really well so far. Although it won’t be able to reach the 250 crore milestone, it has done enough to emerge as a super duper hit at the Indian box office. Yesterday, on day 36, it wrapped up the fifth week with a solid total. In the meantime, it has managed to record a hefty return on investment (ROI) of over 260%. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 36 days?

Riding on positive word-of-mouth, the Hindi version of the Kannada magnum opus amassed 110.1 crores during the 8-day extended opening week. In the second week, it earned 54.57 crores. In the third week, it added another 28.95 crores to the kitty. In the fourth week, it did a business of 19.02 crores. It added another 7.9 crores during the fifth week.

Overall, Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) has earned a huge 220.54 crore net at the Indian box office in 36 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 260.23 crores. From here, the film won’t cover much distance and is heading for a lifetime collection of 228-233 crore net.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 110.1 crores

Week 2 – 54.57 crores

Week 3 – 28.95 crores

Week 4 – 19.02 crores

Week 5 – 7.9 crores

Total – 220.54 crores

Makes over 260% returns in five weeks!

Against a reported cost of 60 crores, the Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 has earned 220.54 crores so far, thus enjoying an ROI of 160.54 crores. Calculated further, it equals 267.56% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 60 crores

Hindi net collection – 220.54 crores

ROI – 160.54 crores

ROI% – 267.56%

Verdict – Super duper hit

More about the film

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. It was theatrically released on October 2, 2025. It is reportedly the most expensive Kannada film with a budget of 125 crores.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 17: Less Than 10 Crores Away From Beating Sunny Deol’s 2nd Highest-Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News