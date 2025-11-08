Despite already being available on digital platforms in the U.S., Scott Derrickson’s supernatural horror sequel Black Phone 2 has crossed the coveted $100 million milestone at the global box office. After completing three weeks in theaters, the Ethan Hawke-starrer currently stands at a worldwide total of $110.6 million, with $64.8 million coming from North America and $45.9 million from international markets, just shy of the $50 million mark overseas.

Black Phone 2 Outgrosses Popular 2025 Releases

Black Phone 2 has outperformed several major 2025 releases, including the star-studded rom-com Materialists, Ben Affleck’s action thriller The Accountant 2, and Liam Neeson’s action comedy The Naked Gun. Among this year’s horror titles, it has already surpassed The Monkey, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Until Dawn, and Bring Her Back.

Now, the sequel has set its sights on its next box office milestone: overtaking the global earnings of the martial arts drama Karate Kid: Legends, featuring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and Ben Wang. Here’s how much Ethan Hawke’s film sequel needs to earn to surpass it and to enter the top 30 highest-grossing titles of 2025.

Black Phone 2 vs. Karate Kid: Legends – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the global box office, based on figures by Box Office Mojo:

Black Phone 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $64.8 million

International: $45.8 million

Worldwide: $110.6 million

Karate Kid: Legends – Box Office Summary

North America: $52.5 million

International: $64.5 million

Worldwide: $117 million

As the above numbers indicate, Black Phone 2 is currently behind The Karate Kid: Legends by around $6.4 million in worldwide earnings. Unless its digital availability significantly hampers audience footfalls, it is expected to close the gap before its ongoing theatrical run ends. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

How Far Is Black Phone 2 From The First Film?

The first film, The Black Phone (2022), earned an impressive $161.4 million worldwide. In comparison, its sequel currently stands at $110.6 million, trailing the original by roughly $50.8 million. Given its present trajectory and early digital release, it appears unlikely that the film will surpass the box office total of the first film during its current theatrical run.

Black Phone 2 – Plot & Cast

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel takes place four years after the original, with the now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) still coping with the trauma of escaping The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). But the horror resurfaces when the masked kidnapper begins appearing in the disturbing dreams of Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), hinting that the nightmare isn’t over.

Black Phone 2 – Official Trailer

