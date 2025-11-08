Baahubali – The Epic, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishna, and others in key roles, has entered its second week, and the start has been slower than expected. Of course, for a re-release, it has already garnered massive numbers at the Indian box office, but considering the hype, the film is heading towards an underwhelming conclusion. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

Considering the cult status and goodwill of the Baahubali franchise, the film generated genuine interest on the ground level. Additionally, the makers promoted it aggressively, thereby setting high expectations. Justifying the hype, the film registered a record-breaking start for a re-release by earning a whopping 10.8 crores. Till the end of the opening weekend, it performed brilliantly, but thereafter, it faced much bigger drops than expected.

How much did Baahubali – The Epic earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

Coming to the latest update, Baahubali – The Epic dropped by 71.76% from day 7’s 85 lakh and earned an estimated 24 lakh on day 8. Overall, it has earned an estimated 30.79 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross collection stands at 36.33 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Day 1 – 10.8 crores (including 1.15 crores from premieres)

(including 1.15 crores from premieres) Day 2 – 7.25 crores

Day 3 – 6.3 crores

Day 4 – 1.85 crores

Day 5 – 1.95 crores

Day 6 – 1.55 crores

Day 7 – 85 lakh

Day 8 – 24 lakh

Total – 30.79 crores

Will it fail to become the highest-grossing re-release ever?

With a net collection of 30.79 crores, Baahubali – The Epic is already the third-highest-grossing re-release at the Indian box office. Within a few days, it will beat Tumbbad (32.21 crores) to grab the second spot, but securing the top spot looks a bit difficult now.

For those who are unaware, Sanam Teri Kasam is the highest-grossing re-release in India, earning 35.55 crores. The distance between two films is just 4.76 crores, but it now seems out of reach, considering the slow pace of the SS Rajamouli directorial.

Take a look at the top 3 re-release grossers in India (net):

Sanam Teri Kasam – 35.55 crores Tumbbad – 32.21 crores Baahubali – The Epic – 30.79 crores (8 days)

