Leonardo DiCaprio’s film, One Battle After Another, is stuck behind Snow White in this year’s global box office chart. It struggles to hit $200 million worldwide, but before achieving that milestone, it will beat a Steven Spielberg fantasy at the global box office. It is less than $3 million away from surpassing this fantasy adventure. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

Leo’s film is an Oscar hopeful that is underperforming at the box office. It is one of the top 20 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide and needs more than $300 million to break into the top 10. It is an impossible task. The film has a production cost of around $130 million; therefore, it needs approximately $325 million to break even. Thus, it is losing at the box office.

One Battle After Another’s latest box office collection worldwide

Based on the latest data by Box Office Mojo, One Battle After Another is running in 904 theaters in North America. This Thursday, the film’s 42nd day, it collected $117k at the North American box office, with a decline of 38.1% from last Thursday. After 42 days of release, the domestic total of the film is $68.48 million. Internationally, it is performing better and has garnered 64.6% of the global total with its $125 million gross. The worldwide total of the film is $193.48 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $68.5 million

International – $125.0 million

Worldwide – $193.5 million

Set to beat Steven Spielberg’s The BFG

Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Penelope Wilton, Jemaine Clement, Rebecca Hall, Rafe Spall, and Bill Hader starrer The BFG, which was directed by Steven Spielberg and is based on Roald Dahl’s The BFG. It was reportedly made on a budget of $140 million and collected just $195.2 million worldwide. Therefore, Spielberg’s The BFG was a major box office disappointment, something which is unexpected from the legendary filmmaker.

One Battle After Another is now less than $3 million away from surpassing the global haul of The BFG. Coincidentally, Leo’s film had a similar budget, slightly less than that of The BFG. Spielberg’s film came out almost a decade ago, and surpassing that will keep the morale high of the makers of this 2025 political thriller. It was a fantasy and had a wider demography compared to this R-rated action thriller. Therefore, surpassing Spielberg’s fantasy film suggests that Leo’s political action thriller is finding a strong audience, generating positive word-of-mouth, and demonstrating staying power.

Paul Thomas Anderson-helmed One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn in key roles, was released on September 26.

