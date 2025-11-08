Pranav Mohanlal’s Dies Irae is churning out great numbers at the box office. In 8 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 28.66 crore at the box office, and the next milestone for the film is almost 10 crore away. Looking at the constant pace, it is safe to say that the film will hit the next milestone!

Pranav Mohanlal’s Last Release

Pranav Mohanlal’s last theatrical release at the box office was Varshangalkku Shesham, which was released in 2024. The film in its lifetime earned a net collection of 38.94 crore in India. Currently, Pranav Mohanlal needs around 10 crore to surpass his last release at the box office!

Dies Irae Box Office Day 8

On the 8th day, the second Friday, November 7, Dies Irae earned almost 1.95 crore at the box office, almost 8% more than the previous day’s 1.8 crore. Looking at the good word-of-mouth for the film, it is evident that the numbers will eventually grow over the second weekend for sure!

Check out the day-wise collection of Pranav Mohanlal’s film at the box office.

Day 1: 4.7 crore

Day 2: 5.7 crore

Day 3: 6.35 crore

Day 4: 3 crore

Day 5: 2.6 crore

Day 6: 2.3 crore

Day 7: 1.8 crore

Day 8: 1.95 crore

Total: 28.4 crore

Next Milestone For Dies Irae

The next milestone for Pranav Mohanlal‘s film is obviously getting a hit verdict for itself. While the budget of the film still stands uncertain, one thing is certainly sure, that the film has now entered the profit-making zone at the box office, recovering its entire budget that might be anywhere below the 25 crore mark!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

