Pranav Mohanlal’s Dies Irae has recovered its entire budget in only 72 hours, surpassing his father Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam in terms of profit as well. Pranav’s horror thriller stands at a total net collection of 16.74 crore at the box office in only 3 days, and henceforth, it will be a journey of only making profits at the box office!

Pranav Mohanlal Axes Mohanlal!

Pranav Mohanlal has axed father Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam. Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, Hridayapoorvam earned 40.12 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 33.73% in its lifetime. Interestingly, Pranav Mohanlal’s film has surpassed this ROI% in only 72 hours!

Dies Irae Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, November 2, Dies Irae registered a net collection of 6.35 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 35% from the opening day, which earned 4.7 crore at the box office. On day 3, the horror thriller registered an occupancy of 72.3% in the theaters.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of Pranav Mohanlal‘s horror thriller.

Day 1: 4.7 crore

Day 2: 5.7 crore

Day 3: 6.35 crore

Total: 16.74 crore

Dies Irae Is A Hit?

Dies Irae is mounted on a budget of 12 crore, and it has earned 16.74 crore at the box office. While the film needs to earn a total of 24 crore to claim the hit verdict, it has churned out a profit of 39.5% in the meantime.

Dies Irae Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 3 days.

India Net Collection: 16.74 crore

India Gross Collection: 19.75 crore

Budget: 12 crore

Profit: 4.74 crore

ROI%: 39.5%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

