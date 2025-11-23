Following the excitement surrounding Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, fans have been anxiously anticipating its release. Although the initial segment of the film is complete, recent updates suggest that Ramayana Part 2 may not be released as initially scheduled. With Ranbir balancing two massive films at the same time, the schedule has become tighter than planned.

Ranbir’s Packed Calendar Slows Down Ramayana Part 2

Ranbir Kapoor earlier preferred to work on one film at a time, but that has changed in a big way. He is now shooting for two large-scale projects together, Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Both films demand long hours, heavy prep, and extended shooting schedules.

Reports from Deccan Chronicle stated, “Ranbir had planned to complete the two parts of Ramayana, then finish Bhansali’s Love & War. But the film is showing no sign of getting done. Therefore, he has no choice but to give Bhansali all the dates that were originally meant for Ramayana Part 2. This means that Part 2 may not be able to reach theatres as per plan at the end of 2026.” The delay is not yet final, but it appears likely.

What Fans Can Expect Ahead

The postponement might let down fans. It could ultimately benefit the movie over time. Nitesh Tiwari and his crew aim for Ramayana to be a cinematic masterpiece spanning a generation. Allowing time for the second installment might enhance its narrative, imagery, and magnitude.

The Ramayana series is vast in every aspect. Ranbir plays Ram, Sai Pallavi takes on Sita, Yash embodies Ravana, and the cast also includes actors such as Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, among others.

Meanwhile, Love & War is another giant film. Ranbir recently said working with Bhansali again after 17 years is intense but fulfilling. With Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal joining him, the film has become a major priority for the actor.

