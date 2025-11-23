Tere Ishk Mein is the next big release in Bollywood. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama stars Kriti Sanon as the leading heroine. South actor Dhanush stars as the male lead and is all set to attain his first big milestone at the Hindi box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Revisiting Dhanush’s performance at the Hindi box office

Our Raanjhanaa star has been active in Indian cinema since 2002, but over the course of two decades, he has only starred in three Bollywood films as the leading man. His 2021 release, Atrangi Re, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, was an OTT release.

Dhanush marked his Hindi debut with Raanjhanaa in 2013, also directed by Aanand L Rai. It was a successful affair at the Indian box office, while its jukebox has made it to every wedding playlist to date. In 2025, he returned to Bollywood with Shamitabh, which was unfortunately a flop.

Check out Dhanush’s performance at the Hindi box office:

Raanjhanaa (2013) – 62.75 crores (Plus) Shamitabh (2015) – 22.45 crores (Flop)

Total – 85.2 crores

Tere Ishk Mein to hit a century!

After almost a decade, Dhanush is returning to the big screens in the Hindi belt. Expectations are huge from Tere Ishk Mein, and the trailer very well lived upto the hype. As for our leading star, he’s all set to achieve his first big milestone at the box office.

Tere Ishk Mein only needs to earn 14.80 crores to help him enter the 100 crore club at the Hindi box office. There is a possibility that the romantic drama will achieve the feat on its opening day itself. If not, it will definitely attain the milestone in two days of its theatrical run. A big win for the South star!

More about Tere Ishk Mein

The Bollywood romantic drama is releasing in theatres worldwide on November 28, 2025. It is an AR Rahman musical and will be simultaneously released in Hindi and Tamil. It is produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Vivek Oberoi Starrer Earns 35% Of Great Grand Masti’s Lifetime In 48 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News