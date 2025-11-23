The wait is finally over for Prabhas fans. The superstar’s next big film, Spirit, has officially gone on floors after months of buzz and excitement. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film began its journey with a traditional muhurat pooja on Sunday, marking the start of its first shooting schedule.

Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga & Chiranjeevi Come Together For Muhurat

The makers announced the big moment by sharing pictures from the ceremony, where megastar Chiranjeevi joined as the special guest. The images featured Prabhas, director Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, Triptii Dimri, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Shiv Chanana performing the rituals.

The team captioned the post: “Shoot prarambham! India’s biggest superstar Prabhas’s Spirit goes on floors today!” The energy and excitement around the film were evident as the cast and crew came together to celebrate this fresh beginning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

A Powerful Team & A Fresh Pairing

Spirit brings back the hit-maker duo of Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for delivering massive blockbusters like Kabir Singh and Animal. Adding to the buzz is actress Triptii Dimri, who pairs with Prabhas for the first time. After her standout performance in Animal, she continues her creative journey with Vanga and the team. The film also features Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in important roles, promising a strong supporting cast.

A Pan-World Action Drama Begins

Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is designed to be a huge pan-world entertainer loaded with emotions, scale, and Vanga’s intense storytelling style. With the cameras finally rolling, fans can expect a powerful cinematic experience.

The journey of Spirit has officially begun—and the countdown to something massive is now underway. Stay tuned!

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Audio Launch In Malaysia Promises A Massive Celebration

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News