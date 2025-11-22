Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan is all set to arrive in theaters this January, and the makers have already begun building excitement. Makers have started releasing new assets to spark curiosity among audiences and loyal Vijay fans who have been waiting eagerly. The team has now officially confirmed a grand audio launch, promising to be one of the biggest events.

Thalapathy fans finally have a massive reason to celebrate—the team of Jana Nayagan has announced a one-of-a-kind, full-scale audio launch as part of the superstar’s grand cinematic farewell. The much-awaited event is officially set to take place on December 27, 2025, at Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, marking Vijay’s majestic return to Malaysia after three years.

To build anticipation, the makers unveiled a beautifully crafted video montage that instantly struck an emotional chord with fans. The montage journeys through some of Vijay’s most iconic on-screen moments — from Khushi and Ghilli to Sachein, Pokiri, Vettaikaran, Thuppakki, Theri, Mersal, Bigil, Master, and Leo. Each frame plays like a heartfelt rewind of the milestones that shaped Thalapathy’s stardom and the memories audiences hold close.

Malaysian Fans Share Heartfelt Stories

The video also features Malaysian fans opening up about their emotional connection with Vijay, sharing deeply personal stories about what the Leo actor means to them. One recalls loving him since childhood, while another calls him a constant source of inspiration. A young woman shares that she considers Vijay her brother, saying his words helped her through life’s hardest moments. Their excitement for the audio launch is unanimous, with many sharing one dream: to see him in person and hear him say “Kutty Story” live.

Jana Nayagan Boosts Power-Packed Cast

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, the film is set for a global release on January 9, 2026, just in time for Pongal.

Significantly, Jana Nayagan marks the final chapter of Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious film journey, making this audio launch not just a celebration but a moment in history for fans worldwide.

