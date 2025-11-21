Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude, after a phenomenal box office run, has arrived on Netflix and made a decent debut in terms of viewership on the platform. The Tamil film arrived on the platform on November 14, and it entered the top 10 list of the platform.

Trending At Number 1 In Sri Lanka

Dude is trending at the number 1 spot in Sri Lanka in the list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix this week. Meanwhile, it is trending in the top 10 spots in 9 other countries, including Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Kuwait, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, and the UAE.

According to data by Netflix from November 10 – 16, 2025, Dude, garnered a viewership of 2.4 million on Netflix against 5.4 million viewing hours and secured the 5th spot in the globally trending list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

9th Most Viewed Film In Debut Week

Pradeep Ranganathan’s film turned into the ninth most-viewed South Indian film in its debut week on Netflix in 2025. It matched the debut week viewership of Daaku Maharaaj, Retro, and Thug Life.

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership for South Indian films that arrived on Netflix. These films either arrived on the platform as a direct release or after completing their theatrical run.

Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million Idli Kadai: 5.2 Million HIT 3: 4.2 Million They Call Him OG: 3.2 Million Vidaamuyarchi: 3 Million Kingdom: 2.9 Million Test: 2.7 Million Good Bad Ugly | Officer On Duty: 2.6 Million Dude |Retro | Thug Life | Daaku Mahaaraaj: 2.4 Million Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

