Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, will exit theatres soon. Released amid decent expectations, the film kicked off its journey on an impressive note, accumulating a substantial total in its opening week. Due to this, despite facing much bigger drops than expected after the first week, the Kollywood rom-com managed to become a clean hit at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 27!

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office in 27 days?

According to the latest collection update, the Kollywood rom-com did a business of just 2 lakh on its fourth Wednesday, day 27. Overall, it has earned an estimated 73.03 crore net (Tamil and Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 86.17 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 56.5 crores

Week 2 – 13.7 crores

Week 3 – 2.5 crores

Day 22 – 6 lakh

Day 23 – 10 lakh

Day 24 – 12 lakh

Day 25 – 2 lakh

Day 26 – 1 lakh

Day 27 – 2 lakh

Total – 73.03 crores

Budget and box office verdict of Dude

Reportedly, Dude was made on a budget of 35 crores. Against this budget, it has earned 73.03 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 38.03 crores. Calculated further, it equals a solid 108.65% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 35 crores

India net collection – 73.03 crores

ROI – 38.03 crores

ROI% – 108.65%

Verdict – Super hit

How much did the rom-com earn at the worldwide box office?

As mentioned above, Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju’s rom-com has earned 86.17 crore gross in India. Overseas, it has earned 28.25 crore gross. Combining both, the 27-day worldwide box office collection stands at 114.42 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 73.03 crores

India gross – 86.17 crores

Overseas gross – 28.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 114.42 crores

