Dharmendra’s family enjoys a net worth of over 1000 crore. In fact, the last few years have been celebratory for the Deols with Dharmendra making a comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol breaking box office records with Gadar 2 and Bobby Deol turning Lord Bobby in every sense with brilliant projects one after the other! Recently, Hema Malini has sold two of her properties and we decided to peek into their total assets!

Dharmendra’s Net Worth 2025

As per a report by TimesNow, Dharmendra owns a net worth of 335 crore. The actor owns a 100 crore lavish farmhouse in Lonavala, and he mostly resides there, apart from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai’s life. The actor loves farming and keeps sharing videos of enjoying adventure sports in his farmhouse.

Hema Malini’s Net Worth 2025

As per Indian Express, Hema Malini filed an affidavit for Elections where her net worth was declared at 122 crore. The actress owns multiple properties in Mumbai, Chennai, Vrindavan and other places and the total amount of these properties is around 113.6 crore.

Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol Net Worth 2025

Dharmendra‘s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, own assets worth 130 crore and 66 crore, respectively! While Sunny is gearing up for period drama Lahore and war drama Border 2 next, Bobby Deol is gaining all the attention for his role in Aryan Khan’s debut web series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

Amongst Hema Malini, Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol, it is clearly Sunny Deol, who enjoys the highest net worth. However, the head of the family, Dharmendra, is clearly the ruler of the clan with the highest net worth – 335 crore to be precise! Hopefully, their assets will keep growing as they continue contributing to the world of entertainment!

Advertisement

For more such stories on Fashion & Lifestyle, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth 2025: With 46% Jump In 5 Years, Our King Is Expanding His Kingdom As The Only Indian Amidst Hollywood Stars – Top 10 Richest Actors Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News