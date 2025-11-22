The Telugu comedy The Great Pre-Wedding Show cheerfully landed in theatres on November 7th, 2025. Slowly and steadily, the film became an enjoyable surprise for audiences who were in the mood for fun and light cinema. Audience and critic reviews praised the film as a good one due to its comic storyline and relatable wedding mayhem. After a theatrical run, the movie is getting ready for its digital release.

The Great Pre-Wedding Show OTT Release Date & Platform

ZEE5 has officially confirmed that The Great Pre-Wedding Show will begin streaming on the platform from December 5, 2025. The announcement post on X reads, “Bring your family, friends, neighbours, and everyone to the screen!! It’s SHOW time for #ThePreWeddingShowOnZee5 Premieres 5 DECEMBER.”

Viewers who missed the movie in theaters can soon enjoy it from the comfort of their own homes. With its simple narrative and playful tone, the film is expected to find a wider audience on OTT.

More About The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Through Rahul Srinivas’s direction, the film wears a youthful vibe on its sleeve while clinging to the emotional core of a wedding story. It is produced by Sanddeep Agaram and Ashmita Reddy Basani, while Suresh Bobilli has composed the music to contribute to the breezy vibe of this film.

The Great Pre-Wedding Show is about a small photographer who belongs to a small village. His life turns upside down when his assistant misplaces the crucial memory card of a pre-wedding video. To avoid terrifying consequences, the protagonist tries to cover up the blunder, which further leads to unpredictable events. The movie cast includes Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, and Master Rohan in key roles.

For viewers who are looking for light entertainment, full-on laughter, and a hefty dose of pre-wedding madness, The Great Pre-Wedding Show will be a good pick once it lands on OTT. The countdown to its digital premiere has officially begun.

Check out the trailer of The Great Pre-Wedding Show below:

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: The Pet Detective OTT Release Date Update: When and Where To Watch The Malayalam Comedy Mystery Thriller?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News