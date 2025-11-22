Nandamuri Balakrishna is returning to the big screens to redeem himself after the failure of Daaku Maharaaj. He will be seen in Akhanda 2 Thaandavam, which is releasing in theatres on December 5, 2025. The Hindi trailer was unveiled a while ago, and it has left us numb with the poor VFX and dialogue delivery. Scroll below for a detailed trailer review!

Decoding the Akhanda 2 Thaandavam Hindi Trailer

The 2-minute and 41-second-long trailer revolves around the power of the Hindu religion, which unites our country. However, as one would expect, there’s a downside as well. Nandamuri Balakrishna has taken over the duty to school the baddies.

Akhanda 2 Hindi Trailer Review

I rest my case, even before I can get into the details of the promo. Thaman S’s background music is gripping, but it’s too loud and ends up being distracting. It felt like the makers had added the ‘1.5X’ speed effect to the sequences where Nandamuri Balakrishna is delivering his dialogues. I’ve watched the trailer thrice, but I’m still failing to decode what the God Of Masses is saying. Alas!

Fans have loved Akhanda, and the Telugu belt has been eagerly waiting for the sequel. While the Hindi belt has welcomed South films with open arms in recent times, not focusing on basics like clarity of dialogue and frequency of background music could lead to the failure of Akhanda 2 in the mainstream language. Subtitles saved the YouTube trailer, but is it something I can rely on for a big-screen experience? Certainly not.

Akhanda 2 is reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores, which is pretty high. But do the VFX justify the cost? In a world where Indian cinema is creating films like Ramayana and RRR, this is another aspect of Boyapati Sreenu’s directorial that did not work out for me.

More about Akhanda 2

The ensemble cast also features Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Kabir Duhan Singh, among others. The Telugu fantasy action film is produced under the banner of 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment.

