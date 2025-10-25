For the last couple of days, Spirit has been grabbing all the limelight due to an interesting announcement video. For those who are unaware, the announcement teaser for the highly anticipated film was unveiled on Prabhas’ birthday (October 23). The reception has been favorable so far, and the teaser has elevated the buzz of the upcoming magnum opus. Amidst this, box office projections have already begun circulating, and we believe it may make history among A-rated Indian films with its day-one collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Tollywood action thriller also stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Prakash Raj in key roles. It marks the debut collaboration between the Baahubali star and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While the official release date hasn’t been announced yet, it is learned that the film is likely to hit screens in 2026.

Spirit aims for an earth-shattering start despite the adult certification

With two prominent names in the Indian film industry, Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, coming together, the hype for Spirit is on a whole new level. With a buzz already all over the nation, the film has the potential to break existing records and set new ones at the Indian box office. One such record is related to a historic triple-double start among Indian adult films.

According to the reports, Spirit is set to be an A-rated film, featuring numerous violent and bold scenes. This marks another adult film featuring Prabhas, following Salaar. While the adult rating is known for restricting the market of a particular film, it is going to have the complete opposite effect in this case. In the past, we have seen that Vanga’s A-rated films have attracted massive footfalls due to the curiosity factor attached to them.

Vanga’s bold approach to filmmaking and opinions make his A-rated movies hot properties among the audience. And even for Spirit, the 18+ rating is going to be a big marketing tool. Combining this with Prabhas’ stardom, the film is poised to reach new heights on its opening day.

All set to achieve a historic milestone at the Indian box office on day 1?

The upcoming action thriller is clearly a contender for the 100 crore net opening at the Indian box office. If it happens, it will make history by becoming the first A-rated Indian film to earn 100 crore net on day 1. Salaar came close to the mark, but missed it by just 9.3 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian A-rated openers (net):

Salaar – 90.7 crores They Call Him OG: 84.75 crores Coolie – 65 crores Animal – 63.8 crores HIT: The Third Case – 21 crores Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crores Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores Raayan – 13.7 crores Grand Masti – 12.5 crores Veere Di Wedding – 10.7 crores

