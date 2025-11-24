The wait is finally over. Advance booking for Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, backed by Bhushan Kumar, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead, is now officially open. Following massive fan excitement and buzz around the trailer and music, audiences can now book their seats to witness this grand romantic musical drama on the big screen.

Tere Ishk Mein Features A.R. Rahman’s Music

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and distributed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, consists of music composed by legendary A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 28th November 2025.

The film’s music has already been the talk of the town. There is no denying the fact that good music is essential for an impactful love story. Well! Tere Ishk Mein certainly has nailed that department.

Dhanush & Kriti Sanon’s Fresh On-screen Pairing

The on-screen pairing of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in Tere Ishk Mein has been one of the most attractive factors contributing to the buzz around the movie. Apart from songs that are already being termed as chartbusters, the fresh lead pairing further enhances the impact of the film’s music.

Check Out The Trailer of Tere Ishk Mein Below

