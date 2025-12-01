Dhanush is back in the Hindi cinema with the recent release of Tere Ishq Mein. The actor has brought back his Raanjhanaa charm, collaborating with the director Aanand L. Rai. The latest romance thriller encircles a dark love story that ended on a tragic note, with Kriti Sanon as part of the female lead.

The film portrays the aggressive side of love, where the person is willing to do anything, even burning down an entire place. As the narrative builds toward its final moments, Tere Ishq Mein drops a cliffhanger that has left audiences debating Shankar’s fate. Here’s a breakdown of what the ending truly suggests.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers about the Tere Ishq Mein

Tere Ishq Mein Ending Scene: Did Shankar die?

The film depicted a chaotic situation at the Indian Air Force base in Leh, Ladakh, as a fight broke out. However, disciplinary actions were taken against Shankar, and he needed a signature from the Counsellor, who was Mukti, to join the fight as the Flight Lieutenant.

Mukti, who was pregnant, refused to sign as she wanted him to be alive, especially when her husband was already in the war as a Navy officer. So, Mukti wants Shankar to live and eventually raise her child, as she will die after giving birth to her son.

Somehow, Shankar managed to get a sign from Mukti after promising to return himself or at least protect the child’s father, so that he could return to raise him. The film ends when Shankar crashes his fighting Jet into an enemy’s ship, and the film ended with a blast.

Shankar was given repetitive orders to eject from the plane, but he refused to follow the commands. With this, Tere Ishq Mein ended in a cliffhanger.

Tere Ishq Mein Seemingly Ended On A Poetic Note

It’s likely that Shankar may not be alive, especially when the film ended with Mukti seemingly dying in the hospital. Aanand L. Rai potentially poetically ended the film with Shankar and Mukti leaving this world together despite not being together in the real world.

Another reason why Shankar is most likely not alive is that the real father of Mukti’s child remains alive. In the conclusion, we saw that when Shankar crashed his jet on the enemy’s ship, the husband of Mukti was watching it from the Indian Navy ship, showing that he remains alive.

With all these signs, it’s clear that Tere Ishq Mein ended with the death of Shankar and most likely Mukti, too.

