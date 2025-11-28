Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein is off to a big start at the box office as the duo deliver the second-best romantic opening of 2025 after Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film might have hit its first box office record for sure!

Dhanush Hits Century!

Interestingly, the film has brought an important box office milestone for Dhanush in Bollywood. The actor stood at a cumulative total of 85.2 crore at the box office with his two films Raanjhana and Shamitabh earning 62.75 crore and 22.45 crore in their lifetime. With his latest offering, the actor has hit a 100 crore total in Bollywood.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, November 28, Tere Ishk Mein has earned in the range of 16 – 18 crore, as per early trends. The film registered an occupancy of 25.7% at the box office, and it might have broken some records as well, but we might confirm that once the opening day numbers are confirmed.

Enters Top 10 Openers Of 2025

Aanand L Rai’s film has definitely entered the list of the top 10 openers of 2025 and has pushed Jolly LLB 3 out of the top 10 opening films of Bollywood in 2025. Akshay Kumar‘s film earned 12.5 crore on its opening day.

Tere Ishk Mein has managed to surpass Sky Force as well. However, it might or might not have crossed the Hindi opening of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1.

Check out the top 10 openers of Bollywood in 2025 (India Net Collections).

War 2: 52.5 crore Chhaava: 33.10 crore Sikandar: 30.06 crore Thamma: 25.11 crore Housefull 5: 24.35 crore Saiyaara: 22 crore Raid 2: 19.71 crore Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi): 18.50 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 16 – 18 crore* (estimates) Sky Force: 15.30 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

