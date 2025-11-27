We’re just a month away from witnessing the end of 2025, and there’s a strong chance that the first two position holders among the top 10 grossers remain unbeatable. All thanks to a strong run in the Hindi market, Kantara Chapter 1 managed to beat Chhaava, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year at the Indian box office. By the end of the year, these two films are most likely to remain in the same positions, with a mammoth collection of over 600 crore. Dhurandhar has the potential to score big, but it is unlikely to beat the top two biggies.

Kantara Chapter 1 is the highest-grossing film of 2025!

After KGF Chapter 2, Kantara Chapter 1 has brought a feeling of pride to Sandalwood. In 2022, Sandalwood topped the list of the highest-grossing films of the year, with KGF Chapter 2 securing the first position with a collection of over 800 crore. Two years later, in 2025, the Kantara prequel achieved the same feat with a net collection of 621.97 crores. However, if we talk about the entire list of the top 10 grossers, Bollywood is showing its dominance.

Chhaava and five more Bollywood films make it to the top 10 grossers

Following Kantara Chapter 1, Chhaava is in second place with 615.39 crore net. The third spot is grabbed by Saiyaara, with a net collection of 337.69 crores. While Saiyaara surprised everyone with its entry into the top 3 grossers, Coolie proved to be a shocker with an underwhelming collection of 285 crore net. It holds the fourth position.

Bollywood’s Mahavatar Narsimha managed to grab the fifth position with a net collection of 247.96 crores at the Indian box office. War 2 was a much bigger shocker than Coolie. It was a contender to be the highest-grossing film of 2025, but instead, it managed to grab the sixth position with a disappointing 244.29 crore net.

Housefull 5 is in seventh position with 198.41 crore net, followed by OG in eighth position with 194.05 crore net. Sankranthiki Vasthunam holds the ninth position with a net collection of 186.9 crores. The tenth position is held by Raid 2 with 179.3 crore net.

As we can see, Bollywood is dominating the top 10 highest-grossers of 2025 with six films (Chhaava, Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narasimha, War 2, Housefull 5, and Raid 2). Sandalwood has one film with Kantara Chapter 1. Even Kollywood has one film on the list with Coolie. Tollywood has two films (OG and Sankranthiki Vasthunam).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 at the Indian box office:

Kantara Chapter 1 – 621.97 crores Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Coolie – 285 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores OG – 194.05 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 186.9 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores

