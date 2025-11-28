Dharmendra's Last Verse: "Maaye Meriye Main Sadke Tere Jaawaan"

The He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra, passed away last week, leaving a void in our hearts that cannot be filled. However, the superstar, as a parting gift, has given his fans his last appearance in a Hindi film. But that is not all, the actor, penned a few verses for the film, which has given Ikkis a heartbeat – gentle, timeless, and true.

A heartwarming video was released by the team where the Sholay actor is seen taking a nostalgic trip to the lanes of his Pind, Punjab. The actor not only wrote the verses in Punjabi, but has even performed them, and watching him remember his motherland will leave you utterly emotional.

This poem in Ikkis is titled “Ajj bhi ji karda hai, Pind apne nu jaanwa.” The verse is not merely a line of poetry; it is a sacred, unchanging truth that was etched onto Dharmendra Sir’s soul. It depicts the raw yearning of a heart that never sought more glory, but only the simplicity of his Pind, that moulded him. It presents him as the son of that soil, long before the industry turned him into a superstar.

These verses in Ikkis portray a person’s first and deepest love – his hometown, his Pind! The khet khalihan, the pagdandis, and everything that is timeless amidst the constant hustle and bustle of life!

Through his simplicity, Dharmendra Sir pays a final tribute to his Pind, and who knew he would gift his final verse to Ikkis, that turns the heartbeat of the film – an unbreakable link to the soil, and to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

Dharmendra Sir’s final verse in this poem in Ikkis says, “Maaye Meriye Main Sadke Tere Jaawaan.” The simplicity and the purity in his voice, while saying these lines, would tear you apart. Who knew this would be a final goodbye by the actor to his Pind?

Check out the poem from Ikkis here.

For the unversed, produced by Dinesh Vijan and presented by Maddock Films, Ikkis is directed by National Award-winning Sriram Raghavan. The film portrays the powerful true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, played by Agastya Nanda, and it arrives in the theaters on December 25.

