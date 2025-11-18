Maddock Films is gearing up for one of its biggest creative leaps yet. Known for building India’s most successful horror-comedy universe, producer Dinesh Vijan is now pushing the franchise into its next evolution — and the scale is bigger than ever. After delivering hits like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and the 2025 release Thamma, the makers are ready to strengthen the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) with fresh stories rooted in Indian folklore and audience-friendly fun.

What started with Stree back in 2018 has now grown into a full-fledged cinematic universe loved by viewers across the country. Building on this momentum, Vijan and his team are preparing to expand the MHCU with interconnected films designed to keep audiences hooked for years.

Seven New Films Planned For The Next Five Years

At a recent award ceremony, Dinesh Vijan revealed an ambitious long-term plan centered on expanding his horror-comedy universe. He announced that the studio will roll out seven new horror-comedy films over the next five years, reinforcing its commitment to building scalable, franchise-led IP.

Speaking at an event, Vijan explained that audience-friendly universes grow best when they’re not overextended. “The sweet spot is three to four films over a few years,” he said, emphasizing that Maddock is focused on nurturing franchises that endure, rather than reacting to short-lived industry patterns.

While several major big-ticket films have struggled lately, Maddock Films has managed to stay consistent thanks to culturally rooted storytelling. Whether it’s quirky comedies or folklore-inspired thrillers, the studio continues to find a strong audience connection.

Vijan credits this stability to choosing “bold, distinctive narratives” over formula-driven formulas typically seen in mainstream releases by tapping into India’s cultural depth instead of relying on formulaic storytelling.

Cinema’s New Rival: Smartphones & The Rise Of AI

Vijan noted that the biggest competitor for cinema today isn’t another production house but the smartphone. With viewers shifting to short-form videos and quick entertainment, Maddock is adapting a platform-neutral approach where its IPs can move effortlessly between theaters, OTT platforms, and even mobile formats.

Calling AI one of the most significant disruptors of the moment, Vijan predicted that photoreal visuals and affordable VFX will reshape filmmaking in the next 18–24 months. According to him, these tools will allow “every storyteller to create”, making the battle for attention more intense than ever.

Next Releases Under Maddock Films Banner

One major upcoming release is Ikkis, a war drama by Sriram Raghavan based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead alongside Dharmendra in a pivotal role. Vijan called it one of the studio’s most emotionally powerful films yet. Vijan called Ikkis one of Maddock’s most emotionally impactful projects, reflecting the studio’s intent to balance commercial franchises with high-calibre, prestige cinema.

Among its popular expanding horror comedy universe, upcoming titles include – Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2, Chamunda, Maha Munjya, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosra Mahayudh. With seven films on the way, Maddock appears all set to deliver one of the biggest and most cohesive cinematic universes in Indian entertainment.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Mastiii 4 Censor Report Out! Pre-Release Whispers Hail This Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani & Riteish Deshmukh-Led As A Full-On Comedy Masala Entertainer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News